Ripley Village Christmas Update

By Fred Dengler

Watch for the annual Ripley Florist and Christmas store open house coming in November. Before the RVC weekend be sure to decorate for the Holidays with free greens courtesy of the RVC Committee in front of the big red barn on 3rd St. Greens will be available Thanksgiving weekend. Be sure to decorate your door for the Ripley Women’s Club Door Decorating contest that is judged before RVC with winners announced at the Library Tree Lighting on Nov. 30 at 5:30. Get in on the huge RVC Raffle with great prizes/presents. Buckets with tickets are at local Ripley merchants. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and all proceeds go to funding RVC expenses. Merchants get your marketing opportunity sheets in asap for the raffle and coupon pages! Fax the info to Fred Dengler at 5135288264 or email to fredd@mikal.com. All through December see the Village of Lights display at Parker Park on Front Street. Get with Monti Mallow monti_mallow@hotmail.com if you would like to participate in the Community Concert. Come to the next RVC organizational meeting on Sept. 11 at 6:30pm at the Ripley Library – all are welcome!

Nov. 30 Friday of RVC weekend starts at 5:30 with the Ripley Library Christmas Tree lighting and RULH 3-8 grade chorus providing Holiday music followed by the Friends of the Library book sale and Hot Chocolate Social. The RVC Committee is honoring our companies and organizations that are celebrating an anniversary or major accomplishment. If you know of any companies or organizations please get us their information! Co hearts Riverhouse restaurant is hosting a Holiday Happening with dinner and entertainment. Call to reserve your table.

December 1 Saturday of RVC weekend starts with the JROTC RULH 5k Jingle Bell Run then at 9am at First State Bank get with SANTA! Bring your wish list! The Nazarene Craft Show and Naz Café are happening Saturday of River Village Christmas. Crafters and vendors contact Robyn Castle at 1ccastle@excite.com and the Nazarene phone number is 392-4946. The Steppin Out in Style Fashion Show at Co Hearts starts at 10:30am be sure to come and join the fun. Only 50 tickets are available from the Ripley Women’s Club members. Ripley merchants will have treats and great prices during RVC weekend. The always popular Community Concert will be held at 7pm at the Presbyterian Church. Get in the Holiday spirit with the beautiful organ music, songs, and stories. More details will follow.

Hundreds of luminaries on Rt 52 – 2nd Street will light your way home on Saturday night!

December 2 Sunday is still in the planning stages. If you have an event or idea bring it to the RVC meeting or email us and we will help promote it.

Ripley Holiday events continue right up through Christmas. Michael School will present their Christmas Concert at St Michael’s Church and the RULH Music Department will present their Christmas Concert as well. Watch the Ripley Bee for details and updates. Also get on the RVC email list by sending your email to fredd@mikal.com

The RVC Committee is meeting on Sept. 11 6:30pm at the Ripley Library. A BIG thank you to everyone who is helping to make this a wonderful Christmas in our village.