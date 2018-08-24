Master Gardener Classes Offered

Do you want to join the Ohio State University Master Gardener Volunteer Program? Applications are now available for the 2018 training class to be held this fall. The Ohio State University Master Gardener Program reaches hundreds of people in Clermont County each year.

Volunteers receive training from OSU experts on topics such as lawns, soil health, tree identification, annual and perennial plants, insects, pest management, plant diseases and more! Once trained, Master Gardeners volunteer for OSU Extension to increase the outreach efforts of Ohio State University throughout the community. Some projects include conducting public seminars and workshops, answering homeowner questions, hosting informational booths, assist at the Floral Hall during the fair, help with the Herb Wall and Pollinator Garden at the Cincinnati Nature Center and help maintain the Clermont Ag Center perennial garden.

The training will begin in October and run through November. Applications are due September 1, 2018. Classes will be held Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 6p to 9p at the Clermont County Agriculture Center 4-H Hall Kitchen on the Clermont County Fairgrounds in Owensville. The application and more information about cost and class schedule can be found by visiting our website at clermont.osu.edu or contacting Gigi at neal.331@osu.edu or 513-732-7070.