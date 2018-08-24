A ‘New Sensation’ in Brown County

By Ned Lodwick

It’s difficult today to convince people that Higginsport was once a noted boat building center. Robert Taylor and a number of his family were expert ship carpenters. John Lyons, who had the boat yard on the West end, built some smaller boats but did not enter the business on as large scale as that employed by the Taylor yard.

The Taylor Mill was self-sufficient, bringing rafts of logs from the upper river and holding them in the mouth of White Oak Creek until needed. The logs were then pulled from the river on a log-way and drawn by dolly to a sawmill where they were cut into proper lengths.

One of the fine boats built at the Taylor yard was “French’s New Sensation Number 5”. It was the last of Mr. French’s efforts and one of the finest show boats to ever ply the inland waters. Mr. French came to Higginsport in the spring of 1901 to confer with Mr. Robert Taylor. The village had never seen the likes of Mr. French. He was quite dapper. He wore a gray fedora, a pale gray suit, pale gray silk vest with large pearl buttons, a massive watch chain, and a ring with a large glistening stone.

It took several days for him to convince Taylor just what he expected for his $25,000. The work began shortly later. During the summer, Mr. French went South on a business trip leaving his wife in control of the supervision of the building of the “New Sensation”. By the late summer the hull was ready for launching. With a great celebration the chocks were knocked out from underneath and the hull slid smoothly into the Ohio River with a great splash. Now the building of the superstructure could begin. It was all under Mrs. French’s direction because Mr. French had taken ill on his trip to the South and had died suddenly.

She had started with Mr. French as a cook but later became a performer in some of the skits performed on one of his earlier showboats. Later she became the star attraction. She played the calliope, mandolin, and danced and sang. Shortly after becoming the star performer she married Mr. French. Now in control of building the ship, she put a woman’s touch into the superstructure. There was a long period of labor to create the lovely swan-like boat painted snowy white with maroon trim. There was a large golden calliope on the foredeck, which Mrs. French played. Her favorite tune was “Listen to the Mocking Bird”.

When all was ready with the “New Sensation”, a large number of colorful show bills were spread throughout the county announcing a free show before the showboat was to leave. The gangplank was crowded with people as they arrived to see the complimentary show. People who had not left their farms for months came from all parts of the county to see this great exhibit of entertainment.

The showboat was actually a barge that had no power so when the “New Sensation” left Higginsport in the fall she was towed by the steamer “Clyde”.

When the showboat would come close to another port Mrs. French would open up with the calliope and by the time the “New Sensation” was tied up to the wharf everyone within reach of the sound of that beautiful calliope music was aware that the showboat had arrived.

Depending upon the population of the port they were docked at, a showboat would stay for one evening or possibly as many as 4 or 5 days. The shows were usually done twice a day with a matinee costing 10 cents and the evening show, which was a little longer, costing 25 cents.

Food, drink, and souvenirs were available for the customers during and after each of the shows for a price. The shows were songs, skits, and sometimes longer plays always including music. The shows were always family entertainment. Mrs. French wanted families to come and enjoy the evening. Having the entire family attend meant they would buy more food and drink and spend more money on souvenirs.

A few showboats still ply the inland waters, but when the “New Sensation” left Higginsport in the fall of 1901 the summer of romance and glamour for that river town had passed into history.