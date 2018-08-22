Sandra Jo Whitehurst Starrett, 78

Sandra Jo Whitehurst Starrett (Richardson), age 78 of Aberdeen, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 21 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was an auxiliary operator at DP&L for eighteen years and was a member of the Aberdeen United Methodist Church. Sandra was born June 29, 1940 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Walter and Aderine (Warner) Whitehurst. She was also preceded in death by her husband in 1982 – Donald W. Starrett.

Sandra was the loving mother to five children – Joseph D. Starrett of Aberdeen, Ohio, Lucinda A. Fenner of Maysville, Kentucky, Valerie L. Ferguson (Ben) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Donald W. Starrett II (Cindy Reed) of Highland Heights, Kentucky and Belinda A. Starrett of Aberdeen, Ohio; loving grandmother to eight grandchildren – Sam Ferguson, Holly Trotter, Donnie Starrett III, Wes Bailey, Tabitha Starrett, Tyler Schwallie, Landon Schwallie and Adison Starrett; eleven great-grandchildren; three sisters Myrna Davenport of North College Hill, Ohio, Linda Spiller of Vevay, Indiana and Diane Klumb of Harrison, Ohio.

Sandra was such a loving, dedicated and hard working mother to her five children, always putting their needs before her own. All those who knew her saw this great love she had for her whole family. She enjoyed having her family around her always.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 24, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. There will be no funeral service. Interment will be in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio at the convenience of the family.

