Katie Leibrock, age 84 of Russellville, OH passed away Tuesday August 21, 2018 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 7, 1933, in Mason County, KY the daughter of the late William Orville and Margaret (Everman) Whalen. She was a homemaker.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Orville Whalen.

She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years Charlie Leibrock of Russellville, 1 daughter; Melondy (Pat) McKenzie of Hamersville, 2 sisters; Midge (Bob) Abercrombie of TN, and Jean (Don) Rothzen of Media, IL and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Jaime Wirth officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Russellville United Methodist Church, PO Box 157, Russellville, OH 45168.

Friends and Families may sign Katie’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.