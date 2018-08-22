Charles E. Haas, 96

Charles E. Haas, age 96 of Ash Ridge, OH passed away Monday August 20, 2018 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born May 8, 1922, in Ash Ridge, OH the son of the late Todd and Gretchen (Inskeep) Haas. He retired from Milacron. He was also a WWII Navy veteran where he served on the USS Sterett in the South Pacific.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother Robert Haas and his sister Erma Yockey.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 72 years Betty Haas of Ash Ridge, 1 son; Lynn (Janet) Haas of Winchester, 2 daughters; Charla (Ed) Yochum of Sardinia, Rickey (Steve) Ernst of Georgetown, 1 uncle; Andy Inskeep of Dayton, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Pastor Mike Starkey officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery with graveside military services by the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

