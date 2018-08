Max Blansette of Mt. Orab, OH passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the age of 68. He was born May 24, 1950 to the late Miles and Edna Blansette.

Max is survived by his loving children Bonnie (Andy) Foster of Mt. Orab, OH, Pierre (Cheri Moore) of Mt. Orab, OH, and Tracy Mahaney (Josh Kinnett) of Peebles, OH; his wonderful grandchildren Brook, Zach, Alexis, P.J., Rebecca Kinnett, and Raven Kinnett; his adored great grand child Elizabeth; his caring siblings Mike, Jackie, Debby, and Cherry.