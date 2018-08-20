Ruby Ward, 75

Ruby Ward age 75 of Ripley, OH passed away Tuesday August 14, 2018 at her residence. She was born October 5, 1942 in Russellville, OH the daughter of the late John K. and Clara (Herrmann) Fryer.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband John Ward Jr, 1 brother Otis Fryer and 1 sister Rosemary Waters.

She is survived by 3 sons; John Lee (Susan) Ward of Mt. Sterling, KY, Curtiss Ward of Mt. Orab, Cyle (Laura) Ward of Alexandria,KY, 2 daughters; Christina (Timothy) Hall of Jacksboro, TN and Rinda Ward of Maysville, KY, 1 brother; Frank (Mary) Fryer of Georgetown, 2 sisters; Bonnie Fryer of FL and Cindy Jimison of Georgetown, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, there will be a private memorial service at the convenience of the family.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 644 Linn St, Suite 304, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

Friends and Families may sign Ruby’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home

937-377-4182.