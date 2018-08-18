Lady G-Men roll to 4-0 win over Eastern in Aug. 15 scrimmage

Georgetown’s Maddi Benjamin is on the attack during the Lady G-Men’s Aug. 15 preseason scrimmage against Eastern. -

The Georgetown Lady G-Men and the Eastern Lady Warriors faced for their final scrimmage of the preseason at Georgetown High School, Aug. 15, and it was the Lady G-Men cruising to a 4-0 victory over the visiting Lady Warriors with two goals coming from Maddi Benjamin and some excellent saves by Georgetown goalkeeper Bella Clifton.

The Eastern Lady Warriors take the field this season under the leadership of their new head coach, Dan Silvis, while the Lady G-Men are headed once again by his coach Ashley (Silvis) Corbin.

The Lady G-Men were scheduled to host Norwood for their season opener on Aug. 18, while the Lady Warriors were scheduled to host Hillsboro for their season opener on Saturday.

Georgetown’s Maddi Benjamin is on the attack during the Lady G-Men’s Aug. 15 preseason scrimmage against Eastern. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_maddi-benjamin.jpg Georgetown’s Maddi Benjamin is on the attack during the Lady G-Men’s Aug. 15 preseason scrimmage against Eastern.