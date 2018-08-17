By Martha Jacob

The Ohio Rural Heritage Festival will kick-off its 4th Annual Event on August 23,24 and 25th this year and one of the highlights of this years festival is the Quilt Show.

The Quilt and Doll show will be located at the Ripley Library Annex, right next to the library on Saturday, August 25 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. according to Judith Gray, coordinator of the quilt show.

“The beautiful old quilts and dolls will be in the library annex,” Gray said. “We are excited to have the annex for our show, and visitors will really be able to enjoy seeing them in such a nice place.

“With the addition of the old dolls, I am confident that many people will remember some of these old dolls and many have even had one just like them of their own.

“Please come out and join us and share the memories.”

Admission to the Quilt and Doll Show is free to everyone. The building is air conditioned as well as handicap accessible.

Anyone wishing to share a unique, old quilt or doll is asked to contact Judith Gray at (937) 392-0245 or jlgray39@yahoo.com. Please visit www.ohioruralfestival.com.