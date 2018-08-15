Paul Stanley Foreman, 49

Paul Stanley Foreman of Five Mile, OH passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at the age of 49. He was born November 24, 1968 to Paul and Rebecca Foreman.

Paul leaves behind his loving son, Paul Bradley Foreman and his caring father, Paul Foreman

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca Foreman.

Paul was a member of F&AM Batavia and was a former employee of Hamilton Safe. He attended Five Mile Holiness Church.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 17, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial Mt. Orab Cemetery, Green Township, OH 45154.