Richard L. “Dick” Swope, Sr., 86

Richard L. “Dick” Swope, Sr., age 86 of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was retired from Cincinnati Milacron and a member of the Old Friends Car Club and the Ohio Valley Carriage Club. Dick was born December 14, 1931 in Clermont County, Ohio the son of the late Thomas and Welthie Ann (Trisler) Swope. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son- Richard Lee Swope, Jr., one sister – Mary Ann Crider and two brothers – Donald and Wayne Swope.

Mr. Swope is survived by his wife of 37 years, Virginia (McCarty) Combs-Swope, whom he married July 24, 1981; six children – Vickie Meid and husband Dan of Cincinnati, Ohio, Valerie Edwards of Felicity, Ohio, Brenda Adams and husband Rick of Hamersville, Ohio, Barbara Longworth and husband Dave of Felicity, Ohio, Mike Swope, Sr. and wife Kim of Aberdeen, Ohio and Ginifer Swofford and husband Chris of Batavia, Ohio; twenty-two grandchildren – Doug and Amy Piepenbrink, Jason Baker and wife Mikka, Jimmy McKnight, Robin Dilley, Larry Adams and wife Amy, Angie Barnhart and husband Mike, Lorraine Hughes and husband Keith, Kelly Guseman and husband Jonathan, Kristin Longsworth, Elizabeth Honigman and husband Mark, Kathrine Swope, Josh Swope and wife Bethany, Mike Swope, Jr., Kyle Swope, Ashley Gulley, Daniel, David and Emily Swope, Veronica and Ana Gallegos and Emma Swofford; numerous great grandchildren; one sister – Marjorie Davis of Texas; one brother – Kenneth Swope of South Carolina and one sister-in-law – Kathy Swope of Sardinia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Larry Adams will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 4312 Amelia Olive Branch Road, Batavia, Ohio 45103 or to the Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, 3730 Greenbush -Cobb Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176.

