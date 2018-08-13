Amy Bohl Moorhead, 43

Amy (nee Bohl) Moorhead, 43, of Man, West Virginia, originally from Fayetteville, Ohio, passed away on August 8, 2018.

She was the loving mother of Dean and Jace Moorhead; Beloved daughter of Barbara Bohl and the late Victor Bohl; Dear sister of Angelia (Chuck) Cadwallader, Anita Saylor (John Partin), and Allison Attinger; Girlfriend of Arthur Collins; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Friends will be received from 9am to 11am on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio 45107.

A memorial mass will be held at 12pm on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at St. Angela Merici Parish, St. Patrick Chapel, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, OH 45118.

Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 and/or the SPCA Cincinnati, 3949 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45223.