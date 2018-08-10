Rural Heritage Festival, August 23-25

By Martha Jacob

The 2018 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival will be here soon and this year’s event will be the best year ever according to Jo Ann Morgan member of the festival committee. The festival will begin on Thursday, August 23 and run through Saturday, August 15.

“This year’s festival will bring back all the favorites along with a lot of new events,” Morgan said. “On Thursday of the festival the Queen Pageant will be held which includes many qualified applicants. Last years Queen, Addison Fowler has served the community well but will be handing her crown over to a new queen.”

Vendor registration and set-up will begin early on Thursday between 9 a.m and noon. Vendors will open at noon.

Then at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jessica Merchant will be the top entertainment on the main stage. At 8 p.m. ‘Branded’ will be on the main stage. Also at 6 p.m. the Queen pageant will be held.

“We are all looking forward to this year’s parade and we encourage everyone to enter and be a part of the event,” Morgan said.

“We invite everyone to come out and join in the fun and activities.”

On Friday, the vendors will all be open by 9 a.m. and line-up for the parade will begin at 4:30 at the RULH Elementary school, and the parade will begin promptly at 6 p.m. followed by the Princess Pageant on the Main stage at 7 p.m.

‘Steve Free’ will perform from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the main stage then from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ‘Shuffle’ will be entertaining on the main stage.

Saturday, will be a big day at the festival beginning at 9 a.m. with the Baby Show registration then Baby show and the Little Miss and Mister registration at 10 a.m.

The quilt show will be held in the Library Annex at 11 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. The Junior Miss Show will be held at noon.

Other events going on Saturday include:

• Taco eating contest

• Apostolic Faith Tabernacle Choir

• Kid’s Talent Show

• Brown County Battle of the Bands

• Duck race

• Entertainment by The Pedigo’s and St. Michael’s String Project

• The Country Duo-Brandi and Pat

• Entertainment by Blue Steel

• Smokey Road Band

• Entertainment by ‘Right Turn Clyde

• Bob Groh Memorial Car, Truck and Motorcycle show

• Peddle tractor pulls.

“The Festival will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday night.