RULH Elementary to hold ‘Back to School Open House’ Aug. 14

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Elementary School will be hosting a “Back to School Open House” from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14.

This RULH Elementary event has been a great way to kick off a new school year since 2000. The event showcases community resources for “goods” or “services” oriented to students and families.

If you are interested in having a table, or donating to the event, contact the RULH Elementary School.

The event is for the RULH School District and will provide ample adverstising opportunity and local media coverage at little or no cost to you.

There is no charge for the table. However, RULH requests that you to provide some type of school supply to the students when they visit your table.

For more information, contact the RULH Elementary School at (937) 392-1141.