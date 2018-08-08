Over 135 tackle course at 14th annual Bronco 5K

The top three male runners competing in this year’s Bronco 5K pose with their awards. From the left, Chase Easterling (1st), Darryll Patrick (2nd), and Cy Young (3rd). - The top three female runners competing in the 14th annual Bronco 5K pose with their awards. From the left, Sophia Leto (1st), Hayley Clark (2nd), and Kati Colwell (3rd). -

With more than 135 runners and walkers tackling the course in Mt. Orab, the Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk was once again a great success. The 14th annual Bronco 5K was held at Western Brown High School on the morning of Aug. 4, an event in which proceeds go to benefit the current Western Brown High School cross country teams and provide college scholarships for former WBHS cross country runners.

With sunny skies above and comfortable temps at ground level, it was a perfect morning for a run or walk. Event coordinator and WBHS girls’ cross country coach, Jim Neu, was pleased to see such a great turnout once again in what has been one of the most successful ongoing 5K benefit races in Brown County.

While there were many who came out to provide support for the WBHS cross country program, there were also some competitors who came out with winning on their minds. It was Western Brown senior Chase Easterling leading all runners to the finish line, posting a winning time of 16:23 as this year’s Bronco 5K champion.

Darryll Patrick, 27, a WBHS grad who now lives in Berea, was the second runner to cross the finish line, posting a time of 17:00 and earning the award as the second place male runner.

Cy Young, 16, a runner for the Eastern Brown High School cross country team, placed third overall with a time of 18:32, earning the award as the third place male runner.

Leading female runners to the finish line was WBHS senior Sophia Leto with a time of 20:26 to earn the top female runner award.

Hayley Clark, a WBHS graduate and former member of the school’s cross country team, was the second place female runner, posting a time of 21:12.

The third female runner to reach the finish line was Kati Colwell, 16, a member of the Georgetown High School cross country team. Colwell posted a finish time of 22:01 to earn the third place female runner award.

Awards were handed out to the top 50-percent, which included several different age divisions.

The top walker award went to Nancy Zadek, 70, of Bethel, who led walkers to the finish line with a time of 42:23.

Lynette Newberry, 50, of Bethel, was the second place female walker.

MacKaela Fischer, 21, of Georgetown, was the third place female walker.

James White, 48, of Fayetteville, was the top male walker, and Mark Spitznagel, 56, of Fayetteville, as the second place male walker.

The top three male runners competing in this year’s Bronco 5K pose with their awards. From the left, Chase Easterling (1st), Darryll Patrick (2nd), and Cy Young (3rd). https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_bronco-5k-top-3-males-user.jpg The top three male runners competing in this year’s Bronco 5K pose with their awards. From the left, Chase Easterling (1st), Darryll Patrick (2nd), and Cy Young (3rd). The top three female runners competing in the 14th annual Bronco 5K pose with their awards. From the left, Sophia Leto (1st), Hayley Clark (2nd), and Kati Colwell (3rd). https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_bronco-5k-top-3-females.jpg The top three female runners competing in the 14th annual Bronco 5K pose with their awards. From the left, Sophia Leto (1st), Hayley Clark (2nd), and Kati Colwell (3rd).