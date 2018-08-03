Three sentenced in court

Three people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Tanner Malloy

On May 31, 2018, a 7 Count indictment was filed against Tanner Preston Malloy, in Case No. 2018-2147.

The indictment charged Counts 1 and 2, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, and Count 7, Receiving Stolen Property, Counts 3 and 5, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, and Count 6, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and Count 4, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On July 13, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 3 and 5, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Malloy, as to Count 3, mandatory confinement of 3 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections. Count 5, mandatory confinement of 3 years in prison, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in Count 3. The Court further orders the imposition of 848 days of Post-Release Control, to be served consecutively to the sentences imposed in Counts 3 and 5. Counts 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7 are dismissed.

Gerald Roush

On June 14, 2018, a 2 Count indictment was filed against Gerald Roush, in Case No. 2018-2168.

The indictment charged Counts 1 and 2, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them-OVI, a felony of the 3rd degree. On July 13, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Roush, confinement of 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections, with the first 120 days being mandatory. Count 2 is dismissed.

Brian Kubilus

On May 31, 2018, an One Count indictment was filed against Brian A. Kubilus, in Case No. 2018-2157. The indictment charged Count 1, Domestic Violence, a felony of the 3rd degree. On July 13, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 (as amended), Domestic Violence, a 4th degree felony.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Kubilus, confinement of 12 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections.