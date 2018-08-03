The Friday night hype

Senior Josh Taylor returns to the gridiron as the Broncos’ starting quarterback. -

It’s that time of the year again! The time of the year when local football fans stock up on their favorite team’s spirit wear, gather up their face paint, and tune up their victory song for another exciting season of high school football.

The Western Brown Broncos, under the leadership of their new head coach Tyler Evans, are hard at work while preparing for their quest for a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Title.

Practice officially got underway for the Broncos and other teams throughout Ohio this past week with anticipation of the fall season on the rise.

Last weekend, the Broncos participated in a seven-on-seven at Ironton, performing well in the preseason scrimmage.

“I thought our guys competed their tails off,” Evans said following the seven-on-seven scrimmage at Ironton. “We were able to have some success early on offense, and that really helped our confidence throughout the day. Once we settled down defensively, you could see the buy-in from our guys. I’m excited.”

With a slew of seniors taking the field, leadership should be among the Broncos’ strong points this season.

Back for his senior season as the starting quarterback is Josh Taylor, and this year he will have a very athletic crew of wide receivers on the other end of his passes.

Expect a quick offense with the ability to put points on the board at a rapid pace, as the Broncos will look to utilize their air attack again this season, but how well their upcoming season goes will depend highly on how they will perform on the defensive end while facing off again some tough opponents in the SBAAC American Division this fall.

The Broncos are looking to improve on last year’s league record of 1-4 and overall record of 2-8, a season in which three teams (Clinton-Massie, Goshen, and New Richmond) all finished with 4-1 league marks to lead the way in SBAAC American Division final standings.

The Broncos hit the gridiron this season in search of their first SBAAC American Division Title since the 2015-16 school year, and they will kick off their season with an Aug. 24 non-league game at home against the Hillsboro Indians. They will not begin league play until Sept. 28 at Goshen High School.

Broncos preparing to face tough SBAAC American Division competition this fall