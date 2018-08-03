RULH recognizes First State Bank

The Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Board of Education recently recognized First State Bank (of Ripley) for the firm’s strong support of the district’s schools.

On Wednesday, July 18th, First State Bank representatives Gerry Schumacher (Business Development Manager) and Paula Planck (Ripley Banking Center Manager) attended the RULH Board of Education meeting where they were presented with a framed certificate in recognition of First State Bank’s contributions to RULH Local Schools.

The bank was honored as part of the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) 2018 Business Honor Roll program. The program gives school districts a way to say “thanks” to local businesses and recognize them for their valuable contributions to schools. OSBA provides personalized certificates to present to businesses as well as a resource kit to help school districts with their recognition activities.

“First State Bank is a strong supporter of Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District,” said Glenda Huff, RULH Board President. “Some examples of their contributions include purchasing advertisements for special events and in the gymnasium, monetary donations to the athletic program and participation at the annual open house events including donation of school supplies.

“Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District and its students, board members, administrators and staff would like to express their sincere appreciation for all that they do for the children of our community.”