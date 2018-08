CHAYSTEN SHIELDS -

Chaysten Shields, a player for the Ripley Knothole Baseball Organization, won the 12U Home Run Derby during the Southern Hills Youth Baseball League All-Star Games held July 28 at West Union Recreation Park.

