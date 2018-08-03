Ripley Village Christmas Update

By Fred Dengler

We had a very productive meeting this week at the Ripley Library for Ripley River Village Christmas. Our next meeting is at the Ripley Library at 6:30 on August 15. Come and join the planning and fun!

At the meeting we discussed emphasizing the Decorate Ripley theme more. We want to focus on the Women’s Club door decorating contest and general decorations. If you are in the Women’s Club and have some ideas please come to the next meeting or email us at fredd@mikal.com. Also any merchants or residents who have decorating ideas please share them! We will again have FREE greenery at the big red barn on 3rd street Thanksgiving weekend for everyone to use. We are thinking of featuring the snowman decorating with a contest of some kind and also a bow or wreath making workshop. Anyone interested in helping with those events we would love the help.

A parade was brought up again this year but with a twist. How about a decorated boat parade (on trailers) on Saturday afternoon? The boats are ready made floats and with some lights and music would be fun to haul around town. What do you think?

We are also looking into Carriage rides for this year on Saturday or if there is a home show on Sunday maybe the rides and the Christmas shuttle also. Anyone who knows carriage operators if you could get in touch with us that would be great.

Date change is approved! We are going to be holding RVC the FIRST WEEKEND of DECEMBER this year. So Friday night November 30th will be the tree lighting and RULH Music Department concert at 5:30 at the Ripley Library annex. We are organizing it so there will be better seating and the Friends of the Library are contributing the hot chocolate and other beverages for the evening. (thank you Friends!). They will also be kicking off the yearly book sale on Friday night. Last year this event was packed and so much fun! We were even entertained by the dulcimer group after the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington concert and the music was wonderful. We will have other events on Friday night as well and will promote them as soon as we have more information.

December 1, Saturday will the giant craft show at the Nazarene Hall, First State Bank will host SANTA! and the Community Concert will be held. Other events are in the planning stage now and we will tell you more as soon as we have more information. Merchants will be open and host some special treats and have Holiday specials.

December 2, Sunday is in the planning stage at this point. If you have some ideas or an event be sure to come to the meeting or contact us for assistance in promoting it.

So our next meeting is at the Ripley Library at 6:30 on August 15. Everyone is welcome. Come and join the fun!

For more information please contact Fred Dengler Co-chair 937-392-4576 or fredd@mikal.com

Additional people to contact include Alison Gibson at the Ripley Library and Judith Gray at Judith’s Attic Antiques 111 N 2nd St. 937-392-0245.