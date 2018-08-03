Gerald Milligan, 89

Gerald Rogers Milligan, 89, of Aberdeen, Ohio, died August 2, 2018.

Gerald was born on December 30, 1928, in Ripley, Ohio, the son of the late Hanson R. Milligan and the late Marjorie Rogers Milligan. He is survived by his son, David Milligan, daughter-in-law, Kathy, and granddaughter, Ashley, of Oakton, Virginia. His wife, June Pinkowski Milligan, died in 1981. His brothers, Charles Bernard Milligan and Russell Lowell Milligan, are also deceased.

He was a career railroad employee, having worked for that industry in Cincinnati, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; and Washington, D.C. He retired January 1, 1989, from the Association of American Railroads in Washington, D.C. He was an active member of the Ripley Church of Christ in Ripley, Ohio.

No visitation will be held. A graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Ripley, Ohio, 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Ripley Church of Christ Building Fund, P.O. Box 158, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio, is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com