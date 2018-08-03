Fire Chief Pfeffer recognized

By Martha Jacob

At the July 24 Ripley Village Council meeting, members of council presented a special plaque of appreciation to Ripley Fire Chief, Tony Pfeffer for his 20 years of service to the village.

During the presentation, councilwoman Tiffany Regenstein said, “Tony is a dedicated fire fighter for our village. He has been with our department for many years and has been actively serving as chief for 20 years.

“On behalf of this council, the Ripley Fire Department I would like to present this plaque to Tony for his many years of dedication and hard work for our village.”

Regenstein said that former Mayor Kathy Gast had sworn Pfeffer into office on July 24, 1998. She added that Chief Pfeffer has spent the past 20 years supporting and building a great fire department and an amazing group of firefighters that Ripley residents are proud of and grateful to for all its hard work.

Turning to Chief Pfeffer, Regenstein said, “Tony, you are the definition of a true hero and a true chief. Congratulations on being the chief of the best fire department around. Here is to 20 more years.”