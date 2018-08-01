Mary Rinckhoff, 77

Mary Margaret Rinckhoff, age 77, of the Mowrystown Community, passed away Monday morning, July 30, 2018 at the Villa Georgetown.

She was born August 15, 1940 in Egan, TN, daughter of the late Elbert C. and Frances E. (Stephens) Horton.

Surviving are her two daughters, Pammela (Steven) Mignerey of Mt. Orab, and Teresa (Tony) Flowers of Hamersville, two sons, Paul Rinckhoff and Michael Rinckhoff, both of Sardinia, five grandchildren, Cindy, Jennifer, Sabrina, Kevin, and Jeffrey, six great-grandchildren, Luke, Leia, Donte, Lilly, Jordan, and Isiah; brother, Ray Horton, and a brother-in-law, Emmanuel Rinckhoff.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Rinckhoff, who passed away March 23, 1982, son, Rusty Rinckhoff, and three brothers, Jimmy Horton, Eugene Horton, and Vernon Horton.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Bell’s Run Cemetery, Mowrystown, .

Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

If desired, contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to the Villa Georgetown Activity Fund. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.