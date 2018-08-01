Harold H. “Hack” Fultz, Jr., 81

Harold H. “Hack” Fultz, Jr., age 81 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at his residence. He was a mechanic and a farmer. Mr. Fultz was born September 21, 1936 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Harold H. and Margaret (Miley) Fultz, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife on July 19, 2018 – Carol (Regenstein) Fultz; a son – Mark Fultz; three sisters – Linda Kennard, Patricia Schuler and Donna Routt; four brothers Robert, Gerald, Leroy and Richard Fultz.

Mr. Fultz is survived by two daughters – Kathy Weller (Michael) of Dayton, Ohio and Sherri Helbling (Dennis) of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Tony Fultz (Lisa) of Vanceburg, Kentucky; five grandchildren – Michelle Weller (Rob Ferguson), Kimberly Weller, Joseph Carpenter (Hayley Beusterien), Jacob Carpenter and Ryan Fultz (Amanda); one great-grandson – Jackson Carpenter; four step-grandchildren – Jeremy Helbling, Nick Helbling (Ashley), Hope Kambelos (Stratos) and Scotty Love (Natasha); twelve step-greatgrandchildren – Liam, Emma, Tucker, Ellie, Fenley and Kilah Helbling, Raelee and Brady Love, Marissa and Mia Marshall, Sophia and Gabriel Kambelos; a sister-in-law Virginia Fultz of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three brothers-in-law – Bill Routt of Goddard, Kentucky, Bill Regenstein and Tom Regenstein (Nila) of Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 3, 2018 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Jamie Weber will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 2 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will be in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: St. Michael Church 16 N. 4th Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com