Farris represents U.S. Track & Field Team in Australia

Mikayla Farris (right) poses with Jasmine Blair of the U.S. Track & Field Team that competed in the Down Under Sports 18th Annual International Games in July. Blair won the gold in the women’s discus 20 and under division with a throw of 42.02 meters, while Farris placed fourth in the discus event with a throw of 30.54 meters. -

Mikayla Farris, a 2018 graduate of Eastern Brown High School, enjoyed a great deal of success during her year’s of high school track & field, aiding her team to a Southern Hills Athletic Conference title this past spring and earning conference all-star honors. Before high school graduation, she committed to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology where she will compete in both track & field (throwing events) and women’s basketball at the collegiate level. Before beginning her collegiate career as a student/athlete, Farris got the opportunity of a lifetime in July, traveling to Australia to compete in the Down Under Sports Track & Field 18th Annual International Games.

In the women’s under 20 division of the 1kg discus event, Farris launched a longest throw of 30.64 meters to place fourth overall of 38 throwers, one of eight discus throwers from the United States to place in the top nine.

Farris threw for a 10th place finish in the women’s under 20 division of the 4kg shot put event with a longest toss of 8.94 meters.

“The trip was amazing,” Farris said after returning home to the U.S. “Australia truly is a beautiful country. It is winter there though, and the temperature was around 35° when we threw, so we were all very chilly. That part was very unexpected. I don’t know that anyone beat a personal record of their own, but it was fun and some of the best competition I’ve ever seen. I am very blessed to have competed with and against some very talented teammates. The USA team definitely represented well. I do not recall very many races I watched that a US athlete or relay (team) didn’t win. We did amazing.”

“Aside from the sport aspect, I believe I have created a friendship that will last a lifetime and I am very thankful for that. That was my favorite part of the trip. It was an experience of a lifetime,” Farris added.

The Down Under Sports 18th Annual International Games ran from July 7 to July 17.

Athletes competing in the Down Under Sports International Games also got the opportunity to visit the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland and the wildlife sanctuary.

Farris gave thanks to all those who made her trip possible, especially the many generous businesses and individuals who provided donations.

“There is no way I could have done it without the support of the community, local businesses, and coaches,” said Farris. “I am very fortunate to have had a high school coach that was willing to work with me all summer and help me improve. I am thankful for his dedication in helping both my teammates and myself grow into the best athletes and people we could become. I am also very thankful for my family for helping financially, as well as my mother (Shona Vance) for traveling with me to watch me compete. She wouldn’t miss me competing in any of my sports, and I appreciate that. I realize I am very lucky to have a parent willing to literally travel across the world to support me. I would also like to thank the following people and businesses for donating towards my trip. Without these people, I would not have been able to go and compete: Beucler Basketball Training; Higgins Steeling and Roofing; Krossover Salon; Day Angus Farms; First State Bank; Hopkins Mini Storage; EHS Athletic Boosters; EHS Athletic Department; EHS cooks; EHS office staff; EHS teachers; Sardinia United Methodists Women’s Group; C103 & 99.5 The Edge Radio Station; Gray Farms; Donnie Kelch (Bane-Welker); Kevin and Tiffany Pickerill; Gary and Diane Elliot; Jerry and Chris Cheesbro; Wade Linville; Wayne Gates; Randie and Jean Blender; Kent and Jo Ann Gulley; Barry and Nola Warfe; Ken and Kimberly Smith; and Rob and Veronica Beucler.”

