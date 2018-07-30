Janet Dinch, 66

Janet Susan Dinch age 66 of Winchester, OH passed away Friday July 27, 2018 at the Mercy Anderson Hospital. She was born June 12, 1952 in Washington, PA the daughter of the late Russell H. and Anna (Durilla) Dinch. She was a retired security officer and a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Maysville.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 sons; Ronald Dinch and Charles Loosemore, and 2 brothers; Earl and Kenneth Dinch.

She is survived by her fiancée; Kim Furnish of Winchester, 1 brother; Russell H. Dinch Jr of Washington, PA, 3 sisters; Dorothy M. Bennett of Burgettstown, PA, Joyce Bauduin of Georgetown, PA, and Patty Chapel of Norcross, GA, 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday August 1, 2018 at 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Pastor Kevin Leidich officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Friends and Families may sign Janet’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home at 937-377-4182.