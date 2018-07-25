Mary Turner, 100

Mary Opal Turner, age 100 years, five months and three days died peacefully to be with her Lord, Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. Mary was a hard worker until the late years of her life. She started out farming, worked in the shoe factory, restaurant, and cleaned houses. She and her late sister Minnie worked together for many years as janitors for the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. The love of her life was teaching children in Sunday school for many years, leading the children’s church worship serving as missions president and board member in her local church. Mary was born February 20, 1918 in Wyoming, Kentucky the daughter of the late Ollie and Rose Ella ( Stevens) Lykes. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Donald Turner in 1990 whom she married December 23, 1933; five sisters – Lottie Hart, Ina Mae Norris, Minnie Stewart, Porter May and Elizabeth Adams and one brother – Gordon Lykes.

Mrs. Turner is survived by one daughter – Joyce Shafer and husband Lee of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Robert Turner and wife Phyllis of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Dennis Shafer and wife Lynn, Vicki Shafer, Douglas Turner and wife Barb and Lori McBride; eight great grandchildren – Erin Suter and husband Brent, Lauren Shafer, Tyler Turner and wife Hannah, Tanner Turner, Evan Turner and wife Kelsey, Jessie Turner, Eden Turner and Aleah Brooks and special friend – Charlotte Spradlin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 27, 2018 at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. Rev. Lee Shafer will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4886 E. State Street, Georgetown OH 45121, Villa Georgetown Activities Fund, 8065 Dr. Faul Road, Georgetown OH 45121 or to Stein Hospice, 100 Liming Farm Road, Mt.Orab OH 45154.

