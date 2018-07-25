Joann Chase, 61

Joann K. Chase, age 61 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Sunday, July 22, 2018 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a cook for the Western Brown Local School District. Jo was born August 28, 1956 in Ranger, West Virginia the daughter of the late Lee and Rinda (Mitchell) Browning. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers – Jack and Hurley Browning and four sisters – Leona Tam, Naomi Wright, Emogene Browning and Margie McIntyre.

Mrs. Chase is survived by her husband of 40 years, William K. “Bill” Chase whom she married April 15, 1978; two children – Aaron Chase and wife Ashley of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Holly Jones and husband Cory of Denton, Kentucky; five grandchildren – Liam, Rory and Nora Chase and Marshall and Bristol Jones; two brothers – Buck Browning of Hanover, West Virginia and Paul Goodman and wife Suzanne of Douglas, Georgia; two sisters –Donna Edgington and husband Bill of Hamersville, Ohio and Wilma Brantley of Titusville, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 27, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Cory Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Bloomrose Cemetery near Mt.Orab, Ohio.

