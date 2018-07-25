GT Titans gearing up for first season on the gridiron

The GT Titans take the field at Kathryn Hanlon Park in Georgetown for their first day of practice, July 23. -

The Georgetown Titans are gearing up for their first season of football, and this fall they will field junior high and high school teams.

The new football program in the county, which is not affiliated with Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School, will actually field a high school varsity team that will compete in the Southern Ohio Independent League against teams from West Union, Peebles, North Adams, and the Southern Buckeye Football organization based in Eastern Brown County.

The varsity team is coached by Dan Bolington, who has served as an assistant coach for the Southern Buckeye Football high school team in recent years.

On Monday, players for the Georgetown Titans varsity team lined up on one of the fields at Kathryn Hanlon Park, where they will play their home games when the season starts, to receive their helmets. The Titans proudly placed their used helmets (cleaned, inspected, and decorated in new decals) over their heads and got straight to work for their first day of conditioning/practice. The response has been excellent with more players expected to join the Titans high school team before their official start to the fall season.

“Our numbers have been good,” said Bolington. “I expect to have around 25-35 (high school) players once all is said and done.”

According to Bolington, the Titans are still accepting new players for their high school and junior high teams and information is updated regularly on the GT Titans Facebook page.

The Titans are also in need of local sponsors, as football is a very expensive sport.

The number of Georgetown players coming out to join the Titans on the gridiron for their first season shows that there is a large number of local student/athletes who want to compete in a sport during the fall, and the new football program is answering the call.

“I’m excited…can’t wait,” Bolington said. “I wanted something for these kids to do during the fall, and this is great for them.”

Of course, being a new program there will be several players on the high school team who have never before competed in an organized football league, but there are around a handful of players who bring with them a bit of experience on the gridiron. Among the most experienced players on the team is Alex Bolington, a senior at Georgetown High School who competed as a wide receiver for the Southern Buckeye Football varsity team in previous years.

The GT Titans junior high team will begin its season on Aug. 25, and the high school team will kick of its season on Aug. 17.

If you’re a player still wanting to join the GT Titans junior high or high school team, or a sponsor looking to support the local football program, contact Dan Bolington at (513) 255-5247.

Look for more information on this year’s GT Titans to appear in The News Democrat, The Brown County Press, and The Ripley Bee newspapers.

