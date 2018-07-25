Gladys Roehm, 60

Gladys Joann Roehm, age 60 of Mt. Orab, Ohio, died Friday, July 20, 2018 at her residence. She was a home health aide and a member of the Monuments Baptist Church in Bethel, Ohio. She was born July 2, 1958 in Dover, Kentucky the daughter of the late Tim Anderson and Nettie Joann (Sweet) Welch, Sr..

Mrs. Roehm is survived by her loving husband – Larry Roehm; six daughters – Crystal Roehm of Amelia, Ohio, Tracy Collins of Bethel, Ohio, Trina Parlier of Bethel, Ohio, Mary Morton of New Richmond, Ohio, Amanda Roehm of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jessica Roehm of Bethel, Ohio; two sons – Robert Roehm of Bethel, Ohio and Travis Roehm of Mt. Orab, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters – Tammy Hull of Neville, Ohio and Michelle Welch of Williamsburg, Ohio; eight brothers – Tim Welch, Jr. of Hamersville, Ohio, Daryl Welch of Hamilton, Ohio, Steve Welch of Chicago, Illinois, Mark Welch of Hamersville, Ohio, Shane Shouse of Georgetown, Ohio, Scotty Shouse of Georgetown, Ohio, Terrance Shouse of Hamersville, Ohio and Wade Ramage of Paducah, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Mark Pence will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place #400, Cincinnati OH 45202.

