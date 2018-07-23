Tanika Gould-Mingua, 39

Tanika R. Gould-Mingua of Brown County, OH passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. She was born April 29, 1979 to Kenny and Alma Heflin.

Tanika leaves behind a loving husband Robbie L. Mingua, her adored children Joseph Mingua of Winchester, OH, and Tameena Mingua of Winchester, OH, her caring siblings Starla (Wally) Bills of Mt. Orab, OH, Neena Gould of Georgetown, OH, Jaimee (Greg) Mingua of Mt. Orab, OH, Kenny (Christa) Heflin Jr. of Ft. Thomas, KY, and Tammy (Chris) Hunt of Amelia, OH, and her dear sister-in-law Kelly (Shane) Shouse of Russellville, OH, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Tankia was an employee of Party Place in Mt. Orab and Georgetown. She was also involved in both 4H and Cub Scouts.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 7:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be received starting at 5:00 pm until the time of service.

Memorial Donations can be directed to Megie Funeral Home at P.O. Box 266, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.