Beth Ann Bingham, 61

Beth Ann (nee Ashmore) Bingham of Mt. Orab, OH passed away Friday, July 20, 2018 at the age of 61. She was born to Ellis and Mildred Ashmore on September 15, 1956.

Beth is leaving behind a loving husband Randy Bingham, her two wonderful children Jeremy Wade Wright of Mt. Orab, OH, and Ami Nichole (Devin) Blakley of Moscow, OH, her wonderful grandchildren Jeremy Ethan Wright, Brooklyn Jewell Blakley, Bailee Rae Blakley, and Braxten Charles Blakley, her caring siblings Beverly Sue Ashford of Inverness, FL, David Michael (Sue) Ashmore of Detroit Lake, MN, Barbara Darlene (Gary) Stowell of Williamsburg, OH, Brenda Kay (Charlie) Anderson of Cincinnati, OH, Dennis Bruce (Kathy) Ashmore of Cincinnati, OH, Belinda Jean (Neal) McIntire of Winchester, OH, Bernice Lynn (Mike) Mitchell of Franklin, MA, Dale Leslie (Cindy) Ashmore of Williamsburg, OH, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Beth was retired from Biggs Corp. Office, and was an avid Softball player.

A memorial funeral service will be held Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154 family and friends will be received starting at 5:00 pm until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Megie Funeral Home at PO Box 266, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.