Local track & field athletes head to Div. III regional meet

By Wade Linville –

The Southwest District Division II and III Track and Field Championships at New Richmond High School wrapped up last week, and some athletes of Brown County are headed to the Division III Regional Meet after their outstanding performances in the district meet.

To advance to the Division III Region 12 Championship Meet at Troy, and individual or relay team had to place in the top four of an event in the district finals. The Troy regional meet was scheduled to begin on May 23.

Ripley sophomore T.K. Whaley is a SW District Division III champion in the 110 meter hurdles, cruising to a first place finish in the district finals with a winning time of 17.94.

Georgetown senior Logan Doss is a SW District Division III champion in the boys long jump, winning the district meet with a leap of 20-10.

The Georgetown High School girls’ 4×800 meter relay team made up of runners Allyson McHenry (10), Madison Moore (10), Desiree Carter (12), and Laura Wood (11) advanced to the regional meet after running for a fourth place finish in the district championships with a time of 11:28.81.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men 4×400 meter relay team made up of Wood, sophomore Hailey Gregory, sophomore Hannah Gregory, and McHenry ran for a fourth place finish in the district championships with a time of 4:40.85, earning their spot in the regional championship meet.

Georgetown freshman Kaylee Powell headed to the regional meet after placing fourth in the pole vault event in the district championships, topping the bar at 7-09.

Georgetown junior Finn Tomlin ran for a third place district finish in the finals of the boys’ 400 meter dash with a time of 52.76, earning a berth in the regional meet.

Ripley senior Cary Wright ran for a sixth place finish in the boys’ 400 meter dash with a time of 54.62, just two spots shy of advancing to the Division III Regional Meet.

Georgetown junior Tanner Ellis posted a finish time of 2:07.23 to place third in the 800 meter dash at the district finals, earning his spot at the regional meet.

Georgetown junior Emerson Cahall was just one spot shy of advancing to the Troy Regional in the 800 meter race, finishing fifth with a time of 2:10.48.

Fayetteville-Perry senior Jacob Bailey earned a berth in the regional championship meet after placing third in the district in the 110 meter hurdle race with a time of 19.51.

The Georgetown boys 4×400 meter relay team consisting of Cahall, freshman Joshua Galley, Tomlin, and Ellis headed to Troy after placing third in the district with a time of 3:41.82.

The Georgetown boys 4×800 meter relay team also made up of Cahall, Galley, Ellis, and Tomlin placed runner-up in the district finals with a time of 8:47.65, qualifying for the regional championships.

Galley also qualified to advance to the regional meet in the high jump after placing fourth in the district finals (5-08).

Fayetteville sophomore Dalton Novak and Bailey both advanced to the regional meet in the shot put event. Novak placed third in the district meet with a toss of 37-00, while Bailey threw for a fourth place finish with a toss of 36-09.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men finished with a team score of 16 to place ninth of 18 teams in the district meet at New Richmond, while the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets placed 17th with a team score of 4.50.

The Georgetown G-Men placed fifth of 16 teams in the district meet at New Richmond with a team score of 53. The Ripley Blue Jays finished 11th with a team score of 19, and the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets placed 13th with a score of 18.