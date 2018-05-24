Lady Rockets finish 2018 softball campaign as sectional champions, district runner-up

By Wade Linville –

A successful 2018 spring softball campaign has come to a close for the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets. The Lady Rockets, headed once again by coach Joe Vilvens, ended their season as a Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament champion and a district runner-up.

The Lady Rockets’ season ended at Lefferson Park in Middletown on Monday, May 21 as they fall 6-1 to Newton in the Southwest District Division IV championship game.

Before heading into post-season tournament play, the Lady Rockets finished in a three-way tie for this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II Title with a 10-3 record in conference play, sharing in the league title with the Fairfield Lady Lions and the Peebles Lady Indians.

Fayetteville-Perry’s senior pitcher Paige Vilvens and her sophomore sister, Zoe Vilvens (catcher) were both named to this year’s All-SHAC Softball Team.

Other members of this year’s Fayetteville-Perry High School varsity softball team were: Isabelle Wiederhold (10), Ashley Reed (12), Taryn Smucker (10), Gabby Jones (12), Lexi Dericks (10), Taylor Mechlin (9), Cassidy Robinson (11), Tori Rice (11), Faith Spriggs (11), Alyssa Robinson (10), Lilly Beebe (9), Shelby Crone (9), Allie Elmore (12), Brinli Crosley (9), and Breanna Fay (10).

Paige Vilvens has signed to continue her softball career on the college level at Mount St. Joseph.