First Team baseball all-stars awarded at SBAAC Spring Sports Banquet

By Wade Linville –

Another spring season of Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference high school baseball wrapped up in traditional fashion on Tuesday, May 22, as the conference hosted its annual spring sports awards dinner and banquet at Hamersville School.

Taking home baseball awards during Tuesday’s banquet were this year’s SBAAC American Division and National Division champion teams, coaches of the year, the American and National Division players of the year, and First Team all-stars.

The New Richmond Lions took home this year’s SBAAC American Division championship trophy after bringing home the league title with a 9-1 record.

New Richmond senior Lane Flamm received the SBAAC American Division Baseball Player of the Year Award, while New Richmond’s Brian Benzinger took home the American Division Baseball Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards were: Jordan Tackett (9, Wilmington), Ben McAllister (11, Wilmington), Stephen Krause (12, Wilmington), Brandon Hammersley (12, Western Brown), Ty Crall (11, Western Brown), Zade Richardson (12, New Richmond), Layton Hicks (10, New Richmond), Derick Henderson (11, New Richmond), Lane Flamm (12, New Richmond), Brett Benzinger (12, New Richmond), Brett Dietrich (11, Goshen), Trey Armacost (11, Goshen), Max Murray (12, Clinton-Massie), Tyler Lewis (11, Clinton-Massie), Seth Goddall (10, Clinton-Massie), Ashdain Adams (12, Clinton-Massie), and Austin Hurt (11, Batavia).

The Blanchester Wildcats finished this spring as the SBAAC National Division baseball champions. Clermont Northeastern sophomore David Pride received the SBAAC National Division Baseball Player of the Year Award, while Blanchester’s Aaron Lawson took home the National Division Baseball Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team baseball awards were: Nate Bogan (12, Williamsburg), Jackson Gregory (11, Georgetown), Riley Pinger (10, Felicity), Brandon Norris (12, East Clinton), Zachary Mitchell (11, East Clinton), Austin Arellano (11, East Clinton), David Pride (10, Clermont Northeastern – Player of Year), Blake King (10, Clermont Northeastern), Gavin Hickey (11, Clermont Northeastern), Nick Ferguson (10, Clermont Northeastern), Brody Rice (9, Blanchester), Eric Patton (12, Blanchester), Dustin Howard (11, Blanchester), Jack Davidson (12, Blanchester), Brant Bandow (12, Blanchester), Dylan Whisman (12, Bethel-Tate), Griffin Reinert (11, Bethel-Tate), and Dallas Kaylor (11, Bethel-Tate).