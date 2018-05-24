Barnes is SBAAC American Div. Softball Player of Year

First Team softball all-stars awarded during SBAAC Spring Banquet –

By Wade Linville –

For the second straight year, Western Brown High School’s softball pitching star, Sydni Barnes, has brought home the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Softball Player of the Year Award. Barnes also received the SBAAC American Division Softball Player of the Year Award as a freshman last season.

The Lady Broncos finished this year’s as SBAAC American Division co-champions with a 9-1 league record, sharing in the league title with Clinton-Massie.

Western Brown’s Blaine Wallace and Clinton-Massie’s Andy Lauer both have received SBAAC American Division Softball Co-Coach of the Year awards.

This year’s SBAAC winning softball teams and First Team softball all-stars were among those awarded during the conference’s spring sports awards banquet held at Hamersville School on Tuesday, May 22.

Once again, it was Western Brown High School Athletic Director Tim Cook serving as emcee for the awards banquet, while WBHS Superintendent Raegan White helped handout awards.

Receiving 2018 SBAAC American Division First Team softball awards were: Olivia Veidt (10, Wilmington), Courtney Smart (12, Wilmington), Harlie Bickett (9, Wilmington), Peyton Young (9, Western Brown), Lexi Wallace (11, Western Brown), Mary Sizer (12, Western Brown), McKenna Conley (9, Western Brown), Sydni Barnes (10, Western Brown – Player of Year), Mickaelah Wilson (12, New Richmond), Maggie Pope (11, New Richmond), Sarah Slate (10, Goshen), Anna Bauer (11, Goshen), Natalie Lay (9, Clinton-Massie), Taylor Florea (11, Clinton-Massie), Hailey Clayborn (11, Clinton-Massie), Lindsey Carter (10, Clinton-Massie), Kelsey Carter (12, Clinton-Massie), and Maddie Mehlman (12, Batavia).

The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats took home this year’s SBAAC National Division championship softball trophy after finishing as league champs with a 12-0 record.

Williamsburg senior Carly Wagers received the SBAAC National Division Softball Player of the Year Award, while Williamsburg’s Rick Healey received the SBAAC National Division Softball Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving 2018 SBAAC American Division First Team softball awards were: Carly Wagers (12, Williamsburg – Player of Year), Maddie Ogden (9, Williamsburg), Faith Golden (11, Williamsburg), Peyton Fisher (12, Williasmburg), Kara Bailey (10, Williamsburg), Gracie Keplinger (12, Georgetown), Madison Milton (11, Felicity), Reagan Lowe (9, Felicity), Gracie Knipp (12, Felicity), Makayla Smith (11, East Clinton), Sierra Christian (12, East Clinton), Mackenzie Campbell (11, East Clinton), Taylor Boeckmann (11, East Clinton), Kylie Dollenmeyer (12, Clermont Northeastern), Madison Curless (12, Blanchester), Kassidy Abney (11, Blanchester), and Isabelle Manning (9, Bethel-Tate).