Work to begin on Ripley Metal Works building

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Ripley Village Council signed a lease contract during its May 8 council meeting with Ripley Metal Works.

Work on the roof of the village owned building will begin soon.

During the council meeting, manager of Ripley Metal Works, Michael Walkup agreed to sign a revised ten-year lease with the village, but he requested that if the village received any grant funds for the roof project later on within the 10 years, it would go back to Ripley Metal Works, since they will be paying up front for the new roof.

“For example,” Walkup said at the meeting, “If the village gets a $50,000 grant or the full $200,000 needed for the roof, our contract will be renegotiated. All I want is to get this roof fixed so that I don’t get any more equipment rained on.”

Walkup said he hopes everyone understand that his company is paying for the roof, but would like something in the contract saying grant money would come off the end of the contract if grant funds do come in.

In a conversation on Monday, May 14 with Walkup, he stated that he worked well with the village, although it took longer than he wanted to. He said the construction contract was awarded to Brierly Construction and work should begin by May 17.