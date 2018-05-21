RULH MJROTC cadets free owl

Members of the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Marine JROTC cadets were cleaning up trash on the fields recently and found an owl helplessly trapped in the schools soccer nets. The cadets wasted no time and took action, saving the owl.

Upon its release, the owl flew away safely.

This wasn’t the first time a bird has found itself trapped in the soccer nets behind the RULH High School, and it most likely will not be the last.

Much credit to the RULH MJROTC cadets who took it upon themselves to free the owl.