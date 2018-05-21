Ineda Waits

Ineda “Margene” Waits, daughter of the late Roy and Carrie (Snider) Pursley, was born August 24, 1923 in Williamsburg, Ohio and departed this life on Saturday morning, May 19, 2018 at the age of 94 years, 8 months and 24 days. She united in marriage July 15, 1949 to Granville Waits of Buford whom preceded her in death on February 24, 1996. To this marriage four children were born all of whom survive; Galen Waits of Sardinia, Gloria Caldwell of Sardinia, Glenda (Kenneth Barr) of Batavia, and Ginger Wilt of Sardinia. Also, surviving are six grand- children, Tonia (Chris) Vorhees of Chillicothe, Teresa (Jeremy) Streitenberger of Leesburg, John (Amanda) Waits of Sardinia, Christopher Caldwell and Alicia (Jerry) Shaffer both of Hillsboro and Jordan Wilt of Elsmere, Kentucky. Ten great-grandchildren and one step grandchild also survive. Kayla (Cole) Hamilton of Dayton, Courtney Dye of Philadelphia, PA, Cameron (Hailee) Dye of Fort Bragg, NC, Ashley, Allison and, Alexis Streitenberger all of Leesburg, Cordell Shaffer of Hillsboro, Brianna Caldwell also of Hillsboro, Austin and Hailee Waits of Sardinia, and Evan Vorhies of Chillicothe. Also, surviving are her twin sisters Joan (Maynard) Naylor and Janice (Russell) Smith and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Margene was preceded in death by her son-in-law William “Bill” Caldwell and daughter-in-law Robin Waits; two sisters, Freda Wright and Audrey Maher and three nephews. Margene attended Mt. Orab High School and was married at the United Methodist Church Parsonage in Sardinia, Ohio and faithfully attended and served Our Savior Jesus Christ at the Buford Community Church (formerly Buford United Methodist Church). Being of sound mind and undying love she will be greatly missed by those who knew her as mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great- aunt, and the expectant great-great-granddaughter.

“Miss Me – But Let Me Go”

When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free. Miss me a little – But not too long and not with head bowed low, remember the love that once was shared. Miss me but let me go. For this s a journey we must all take and each must go alone. It is all a part of the Master’s Plan. A step on the road home. When you are lonely, and sick of heart go to friends we know. And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. “Miss Me –But Let Me Go” and have a ”Safe Journey”

– Unknown Author

Services will be held at the Beam Fender Funeral Home with visitation from 5-8 P.M. on Tuesday and funeral services on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at the Buford Cemetary. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buford Community Church, P.O. Box 711, Batavia, OH 45103.