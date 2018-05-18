Laverne R Burns

Laverne R. Walker Burns, 80 years old of Ripley, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018. She is survived by her Husband: Larry Burns. 2 Sons: Larry Bryan (Mary Jo) Burns and Donald Ray Burns. 3 Daughters: Leah D. (William) Levett and the late Dreama L. Moore and Tina L. Smith. 2 Son-in-Laws: Steve Moore and Richard Smith. 7 Grandchildren. Numerous Great-Grandchildren. Brother: Donald Walker. 4 Sisters: Rinda Jean Ridener, Beverly A Luedeke and the late Alice G. Doyle and Lavonne Jamison. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends. Funeral Services will be at the Bethel Assembly of God, 321 N. Main St., Bethel, Ohio 45106 on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.