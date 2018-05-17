Lady Rockets soar to district finals

Fayetteville-Perry softball squad tops Cincinnati Country Day, 10-0, in Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tourney finals

By Wade Linville –

The No. 1 seed Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets headed to the Southwest District Division IV Championship Game after topping No. 4 seed Cincinnati Country Day to claim the sectional title at Indian Hill High School on May 15.

It took only five innings for the Lady Rockets to claim a 10-0 win by mercy rule over Cincinnati Country Day.

The Lady Rockets were scheduled to face Newton (15-8) in their battle for a district title on Saturday, May 19 at Lefferson Park in Middletown.

The Lady Rockets finished their regular season as SHAC Division II co-champions with a 10-3 record in conference play, and they would make it to the sectional finals without having to play a single game, drawing a bye for round one of the sectional tourney and winning by forfeit over James Gamble Montessori in round two.

James Gamble Montessori arrived without enough players to start the game. Rather than making it a wasted trip for the Gamble Montessori team, the two teams agreed to take part in a friendly practice game while the umpires agreed to stick around and officiate the scrimmage.

Fayetteville’s senior star, Paige Vilvens, struck out three of the four batters she faced in the top of the first inning, and the Lady Rockets batted around the order in the bottom of the first inning to take an 11-0 lead in the scrimmage against the Gamble Montessori Gators.

After displaying her skills at the pitcher’s circle, Paige Vilvens was able to show off her talent with the bat, driving a double down the first base line in her first at-bat and hammering a grand slam over the fence in left field during her second at-bat in the bottom of the first inning.

Fayetteville catcher Zoe Vilvens reached base on an error in her first at-bat and blasted a two-RBI double to right field in her second at-bat, all before the first inning reached an end.