2018 softball campaign comes to a close for Lady Broncos

Western Brown softball squad falls to Fairfield in SW District Div. I Sectional finals –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Lady Broncos have reached an end to another successful spring softball season.

After finishing their regular season as the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division co-champions, the Lady Broncos began play in the Southwest District Division I Secgtional Tournament.

The No. 6 seed Lady Broncos had no trouble claiming a 22-0 win over No. 31 seed Withrow in round one of sectional tournament play, and they would follow up with a narrow 2-1 victory over No. 8 seed Oak Hills to earn a berth in the sectional finals, where they ventured to Lakota West High School toa take on No. 5 seed Fairfield.

In a close battle for the sectional title, it was Fairfield coming out on top by a score of 2-0.

The Lady Broncos finished their season with an overall record of 23-4.