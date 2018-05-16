Irene Lunsford of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, May 14, 2018 at the Morris Nursing Home in Bethel, Ohio. Irene was born October 31, 1934 in Berea, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Gibson.

Irene is survived by her husband Luther Lunsford of Mt. Orab, Ohio; sister Chris Thompson of Berea, Kentucky; son Bruce Lunsford and wife Becky of Mt. Orab, Ohio; grandchildren Stacey (Sean) Moore of Hamersville, Ohio, Ben (Jessie) Lunsford of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Lauren (Jeremy) Hartman of Bethel, Ohio, Brittany (Chris Martin) Gibson of Cincinnati, Ohio; great-grandchildren Corey (Haylee) Lunsford, Tanner, Becca and Colton Carroll, Zoe and Jaidie Lunsford, Garrett and Audrey Hartman and Shelby Spaulding.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 18, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be received starting at 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will following the Funeral Service at Shinkles Ridges Cemetery in Georgetown, OH.