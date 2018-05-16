Doris K Wells

Doris Kathleen Connors Wells went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 15, 2018. Doris was born August 17, 1930 in Auxier, Kentucky to the late Charles and Delphia Connors. She was the youngest and only daughter of 7 children.

Doris married her high school sweetheart, James Douglas Wells, on June 5, 1951 in Lexington KY. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on June 5th, 2018.

Doris will be missed greatly by her family including her loving husband, James D. Wells as well as their children James Michael (Kathy) Wells of Riverside, CA and Kimberly Wells Lundergan Routt (Michael) of Lexington, KY. Her grandchildren, Allison Wells Mangiafico (Marc) of San Diego, CA; James Cory Wells (Christina) of Riverside, CA; Stacey Lundergan Emmons ( TJ) of Lexington, KY and Lori Lundergan Huff (Scott) of Lexington, KY. Jim and Doris have been blessed with 11 Great Grandchildren: Madelyn, Chloe and Connor Emmons, Carly and Anniston Huff, Easton, Aven, Cutter and Riggins Mangiafico, and Bridgett and Knox Wells.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, all 6 brothers and a son in law, Eddie Lundergan.Doris was an elementary school teacher in Georgetown, Ohio and Eastern Local School District for many years. She was a devoted Sunday School teacher wherever she resided. Doris is a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Lexington, KY and was a member of Aberdeen Baptist Church when she resided in Aberdeen, Ohio before moving to Lexington.

Visitation will take place at Aberdeen Baptist Church (733 US 52, Aberdeen, OH) on May 21 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM with the funeral services starting at 1:00 PM with Philip Huffman officiating. Burial will be at the Red Oak Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio. Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be made in her memory to Aberdeen Baptist Church, Aberdeen Ohio.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com