Helen L. Charles, age 76 of Sardinia, Ohio died Monday, May 14, 2018 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker and an avid bingo player. Helen was born February 21, 1942 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Talbert Earl and Hazel (Barr) Carrington. She was also preceded in death by two sisters – Donna Crump and Margaret Shephard, three brothers – Davey, Joseph and Tabby Carrington and one son-in-law – Rodney Arey.

Mrs. Charles is survived by her husband of fifty-two years – Ira Charles, whom she married August 21, 1965; one son – Larry Hollingsworth and wife Kendra of Georgetown, Ohio; two daughters – Robin Cordes and husband Jon of Celina, Ohio and Raejean Arey of Winchester, Ohio; four grandchildren – Ashley Myers and husband Troy, Kegan Cordes and wife Victoria, Kyle Hollingsworth and wife Ayumi and Kody Cordes and wife Katie; five great grandchildren – Haislee, Norah, Mio, Rolston, Remi and two great grandchildren on the way – Nash and Leiton; three brothers – Frankie Carrington and wife Carol of Georgetown, Ohio, Ricky Carrington of Williamsburg, Ohio and Mickey Carrington of Georgetown, Ohio; four sisters – Edna Mae Combess of Tranquility, Ohio, Dolly Klanke and husband Daryl of Amelia, Ohio, Candy Kiser and husband Doug of Bethel, Ohio and Kathy Bauer and husband Kenny of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Laura Shreffler will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.