Benjamin accepts position as Aberdeen Chief of Police

By Patricia Beech, Champion Media –

Winchester Police Chief David Benjamin has accepted the Chief of Police position with the Aberdeen Police Department, effective May 16.

Benjamin says he had mixed feelings about leaving the village where he’s served as police chief for 10 years.

“To be honest with you, I couldn’t ask for a better place to work than Winchester,” he says. “The people have been so good to me and they’re more like family than anything else.”

“We hate to lose him,” said Winchester Mayor Bill Foster. “But we wish him the best of luck,”

Benjamin says initially he wasn’t interested in accepting a new position in a larger department with more responsibility.

“I started praying about it because I wanted to follow God’s lead, wherever that might be,” he says. “As time went by, I truly began to feel that Aberdeen is where I needed to go, then one morning last week I turned on my car and soon as I did a voice came over radio that said, ‘It’s time for a change in your life’. I felt that was God speaking to me, letting me know that it was time to make a change and do more.”

While he hopes to “do more” in his new position, Benjamin says he’s proud of the work his department has done in Winchester.