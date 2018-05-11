Doris E Goodwin

Doris Eileen Goodwin, age 89 of Sardinia, Ohio died Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Doris Eileen Goodwin, age 89 of Sardinia, Ohio died Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio . She was a seamstress for Fletcheimers, Levi Strauss, Sewing Shop in Milford, Ohio and her home sewing business, a member of TOPS and of the Sardinia Church of the Nazarene. Doris was born May 10, 1929 in Portsmouth, Ohio the daughter of the late Oscar and Alta (Grooms) Blanton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson – Joseph Young; three brothers – Oscar Junior Blanton, William (Smoky) Blanton and David L. Blanton and two sons-in-law – Richard Barlion and Ron Young.

Mrs. Goodwin is survived by her husband of 71 years – Leslie Eugene “Gene” Goodwin, whom she married on June 27, 1946; six children – David Goodwin and wife Carol of Sardinia, Ohio, Darlene Hall and husband Wade of Clarksville, Ohio, Diana Conner and husband Rich of Blue Ash, Ohio, Lori Setters of Maineville, Ohio, Linda Young of Clarksville and Doug Goodwin and wife Tina of Anderson Township, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Stacy Worthy and husband Ken, Heather Robillard and husband Mike, Richard Barlion, Jr. and wife Ines, Michael Barlion, Jacob Young, Jennifer Setters, Gage Goodwin, MacKenzie Goodwin, Bailey Goodwin and Bradie Goodwin; two step grandchildren – Kim and Chuck Conner; three great grandchildren – Cameron Worthy, Sydney Worthy and Olive Robillard; one brother – Teddy Blanton and wife Diana of West Union, Ohio and three sisters – Helen Williams of Seaman, Ohio, Virginia Nelson of Sabina, Ohio and Barbara Bushong and husband Don of Raymond, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 3 :00 P .M. Monday , May 14 , 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Robert Highley and Larry Hamilton will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 :00 P .M. – 3 :00 P.M. Monday, May 14, 2018 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia , Ohio.