Jerry W Lee

Jerry Wade "J.W." Lee, of New Richmond and Aberdeen, Ohio passed away into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Christ Jesus Friday, May 4, 2018 at The Otterbein Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center, Union Township, Clermont County, Ohio. He was born in the Mt. Tabor Community of Green Township, Adams County, Ohio to the late Joseph Edward and Hazel McDaniel Lee, on October 23, 1946.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Cheryl Ann (nee’ Grierson) Lee. They were married on September 20, 1969 at The Aberdeen United Methodist Church by the Rev. Stephen Bennett. He is also survived by his brother, Charles S. Lee and wife Esther and of Mt. Orab; brother & sister-in-law, Albert G. and June Grierson of Tollesboro, Kentucky; four nephews, one niece, several great & great-great nieces and nephews and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by a niece, Patricia (Grierson) Clark, wife of Jeff.

Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Seaman High School, 1982 graduate of The General Motors Institute as a Journeyman Electrician, 1988 BSEET from The University of Cincinnati and held a 2006 realtor’s license from Hondros Business College. He worked 17 years for General Motors, the first five years at the Parts Div., in Sharonville, Ohio and the rest at the Assembly Div., in Norwood, Ohio. Jerry retired from The Ford Motor Co. Transmission Plant in Sharonville on October 1, 2005, after 18 yrs. as a skilled trades supervisor. Never one to sit around, he became a substitute school teacher in several Clermont County Schools and began his real estate career at Nationwide Auctions and Realty, of Hillsboro, Ohio with broker, Ken Juillerat Sr. He also had his own business after retiring from Ford as J W Builder, doing all phases of building construction for ten years. After high school and before his schooling and work career he served Two years in the US Army, eleven months as SPS, 1 85t h Maintenance, Long Binh, Republic of Vietnam. He was a forty-year member, usher and past trustees’ chairman of The Aberdeen United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, Ohio, lifetime member of the University of Cincinnati Alumni, lifetime Member and past president of the Clermont County Genealogical Society and current President and Lifetime Charter Member of the Aberdeen-Huntington Township Museum.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, May 11, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Carol Harper will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Friday . Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Aberdeen United Methodist Church Memorial Fund PO box 565 Aberdeen, Ohio 45101, the Aberdeen-Huntington Township Museum PO box 123 Aberdeen, Ohio 45101 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.