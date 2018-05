Mr. Woodward has was nominated as RULH Teacher of the Year at the ‘All County Boards of Education Dinner meeting held April 24. Congratulations to Mr. Woodward. In the photo are (from left) Nick Owens, State Board of Education for District 10, RULH Board of Education Vice President Jeff Cluxton, Mr. Rex Woodward, RULH teacher and Jim Frazier, Brown County Education Service Center Superintendent Jim Frazier.